    Buy CreditAccess Grameen; target of Rs 1800: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on CreditAccess Grameen has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated July 23, 2023.

    July 25, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on CreditAccess Grameen

    CreditAccess Grameen (CREDAG) reported a strong beat on the PAT front by 27% at Rs3.5bn (est: Rs2.7bn) due to strong GLP growth (+40% YoY) in a typically lean quarter, sharp margin uptick to 13% (12.2% in 4Q) benefiting from asset rerepricing and contained opex/provisions. Going forward, management has guided for growth to remain healthy in FY24, given strong underlying customer growth and ticket size. That said, it expects growth to moderate and, thus, has guided for 24- 25% CAGR over FY24-26E. Margins are expected to moderate as CoF catches up, while unusually low C/I ratio at 30-31% for the past 2 quarters is likely to inch up. Given the strong beat in Q1, we have revised our earnings estimates by 22% for FY24E and by 9%/2% for FY25/26E, delivering 5.7-4.7%/24%-20% RoA/RoE over FY24-26E.

    Outlook

    Factoring in earnings upgrade, we have revised our TP to Rs1,800/share (3.5x June 25 ABV) vs. Rs1,650 earlier. Promoter’s stake sale overhang is also largely over and, thus, the stock should now track its superior financial performance. CREDAG remains our preferred pick in the NBFC-MFI space, followed by Fusion.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 11:08 am

