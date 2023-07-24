Buy CreditAccess Grameen; target of Rs 1660: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on CreditAccess Grameen

CREDAG has split the role of MD&CEO and has appointed Mr. Ganesh Narayan (earlier Deputy CEO) as the CEO for a term of five years, while Mr. Uday Kumar Hebbar will continue as the Managing Director of the company. CREDAG delivered a robust operational performance with a 1QFY24 PAT of ~INR3.5b, which grew ~150% YoY. NII grew 58% YoY to ~INR7.2b, driven by a ~80bp QoQ expansion in reported NIM to 13%. PPoP grew 88% YoY to ~INR5.4b with scale benefits and opex efficiencies resulting in cost-income ratio (CIR) of ~31% (PY: ~40%). Management guided that it will re-evaluate its NIM and CIR guidance after one-two quarters. We model NIM (calc.) and CIR of 14.3% and 32.4%, respectively, in FY24E. The company acquired 328K new customers in 1QFY24, with ~47% of them originating from outside its top three states. It plans to further deepen its relatively newer states to drive overall growth and strengthen its resilience. We estimate an AUM/PAT CAGR of 24%/44% over FY23-FY25, leading to a RoA/RoE of 5.6%/23% in FY25. We increase our FY24/25 EPS estimates by 19%/18% to factor in higher loan growth and NIM.

Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR1,660 (based on 3.2x FY25E P/BV).

