Buy CreditAccess Grameen; target of Rs 1550: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on CreditAccess Grameen

In a seasonally weak quarter, CA Grameen reported strong earnings beat – PAT was up 17% QoQ at INR 3.4bn (I-Sec: INR 3bn), supported by strong topline growth of 9% QoQ and credit cost moderating to normalised level of 40bps (nonannualised). The beat poses an upside risk to FY24 guidance, especially on NIM (guidance at 12-12.2% vs 13% in Q1FY24) and cost-to-income ratio (guidance at 35-36% vs 31% in Q1FY24). We believe, the benefit of asset repricing in coming quarters is likely to offset any increase in cost of funds going forward and the same would help sustain NIM at the current level of 13%, or see a slight contraction of 10-20bps. Consequently, we upgrade our earnings estimates by 15% for FY24E / FY25E.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a revised target price of INR 1,550 (earlier: INR 1,425), valuing the stock at 3.5x Sep’24 BVPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

