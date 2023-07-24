Buy CreditAccess Grameen; target of Rs 1470: HDFC Securities

Buy

HDFC Securities' research report on CreditAccess Grameen

CreditAccess Grameen (CREDAG) delivered a strong all-around performance in a seasonally muted quarter, with most key metrics well ahead of our estimates. AUM growth was at a staggering 39.7% YoY, driven by new customer additions and simultaneously higher average ticket sizes. Asset quality stayed impressive with PAR-0/GNPA at 1.2%/0.9%, resulting in subdued credit costs. Sustained asset yield reflation and subdued credit costs drove RoA/RoE of 5.8%/26.4%. While the management reiterated that the Q1FY24 earnings profile could see incremental pressure from higher funding costs and opex intensity, CREDAG is poised to sustain a combination of strong growth, low credit costs and sustained profitability in the medium term.

Outlook

We raise our FY24E/FY25E earnings estimates by 5%/4% for higher-than-expected loan growth and NIMs and maintain BUY, with a revised TP of INR1,470 (3.2x Mar-25 ABVPS). Our implied multiple reflects the snowballing effect as a consistently conservative underwriting approach in an inherently risky business translates into high cross-cycle potential RoEs (>20%).

