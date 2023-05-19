English
    Buy CreditAccess Grameen; target of Rs 1420: JM Financial

    JM Financial is bullish on CreditAccess Grameen has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1420 in its research report dated May 18, 2023.

    May 19, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST
    JM Financial's research report on CreditAccess Grameen

    CreditAccess Grameen (CREDAG) elaborated on its future plans with respect to the growth opportunity, product diversification and profitability and scale metrics. We are enthused by the ambitious vision to achieve an INR500bn AUM over the next 4-5 years (a potential 20-25% CAGR) driven by continued focus on granular assets with microloans at the helm (85-90% mix). CREDAG intends to achieve this aspiration with a) increasing presence in newer states, b) matching borrower additions with calibrated ticket size growth and c) scale up of newer products. And as it undergoes this journey, focus on profitability and quality metrics underpins the execution. CREDAG aims to deliver steady state ROA of 4.8-5.1% beginning FY25 with ROEs of 21-23% given that large part of investments w.r.t to technology and groundwork for newer products is already absorbed.


    As the delivery of these plans pans out, we expect CREDAG to continue trade at premium valuations. We forecast ROAs of RoA/RoE of 5.0%/22.2% in FY25E for CREDAG. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR 1,420, valuing it at 3.0x FY25E BVPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

