    Buy CreditAccess Grameen; target of Rs 1300: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on CreditAccess Grameen has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    August 03, 2022 / 10:30 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on CreditAccess Grameen


    CREDAG’s Q1 FY23 performance was on the expected lines as the business growth was impacted by process transition from implementation of RBI’s recent MFI guidelines even as collections expectedly remained firm. Consolidated disbursements were much lower compared to Q4 FY22 (5% ahead of our estimate though) due to system/process changes and large-scale manpower training. While borrower addition was significantly low during April and May; the loan renewals were also limited during the quarter due to minimal disbursements in Q1 of FY21/22 owing to Covid. Customer addition has started to normalize from June, and the co. has disbursed ~Rs12bn in July (Rs2bn AUM accretion in the month). Management reiterated its annual growth guidance of 24-25% with branch addition continuing outside of the Top 3 states (KTK, MH & TN).



    Outlook


    Valuation stands at 3.4x 1-year rolling fwd. ABV, and the stock has previously traded at multiples of 4- 4.7x in a stable operating environment with 16-18% RoE delivery. This time CREDAG’s RoE delivery would be far superior at 18-22% due to scale benefits and risk-based pricing. Remains a Top Pick with 12m TP of Rs1300.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 3, 2022 10:30 pm
