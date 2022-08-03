Buy CreditAccess Grameen; target of Rs 1211: KR Choksey

live bse live

KR Choksey's research report on CreditAccess Grameen

Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP) grew by 23.3% YoY as on Jun’22 at INR 1,56,150Mn (-5.9% QoQ) as against INR 1,65,990Mn as on Mar’22. It has an active borrower base of 36.9 lakhs. Disbursements grew by INR 21,460Mn (+101.5% YoY) and the branch network stood at 1,681 (18.0% yoy) with the net addition of 46 branches. Net Interest Income (NII) for Q1FY23 grew by 36.8% YoY to INR 4,625Mn (+0.3% qoq). Other operating income stood at INR 182Mn (-39.4% yoy / -81.0% qoq). The operating profit stood at INR 4,807Mn (+30.6% yoy, -13.7% qoq). The cost to income ratio for Q1FY23 was improved at 39.7% (-150bps yoy / +590bps qoq) as against 41.2% in Q1FY22. Provisioning for Q1FY23 declined at INR 1,009Mn (credit costs of 0.7%) as against INR 1,879Mn in Q1FY22. Profit after tax increased by 588.1% YoY to INR 1,396Mn as compared to INR 203Mn in Q1FY22; however de-grew by 12.8% qoq. Gross NPA (GL: 60+ dpd, RF: 90+ dpd) levels improved at 3.1% as of Jun’22 as compared to 7.56% as of Jun’21. Capital adequacy ratio improved at 24.7% as compared to 22.8% as on Mar’22.



Outlook

Currently, the stock is trading at P/ABV multiples of 3.0x / 2.4x based on FY23 / FY24E ABVPS. We assign P/ABV multiple 3.2x to FY24E ABVPS of INR 379 to revise our target price upwards at INR 1,211/share (Previous target: INR 1,135) with an upside of 17% over the CMP.

