    Buy CreditAccess Grameen: target of Rs 1200: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on CreditAccess Grameen recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated April 01, 2022.

    April 01, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Securities research report on CreditAccess Grameen


    CA Grameen’s (CAGL) journey from the status of a project under the T. Muniswamappa Trust, an NGO in South Bangalore, in 1999, to the largest NBFC-MFI in India as of Dec’21, with consolidated AUM of Rs146bn and borrower base of ~3.7mn, reflects its agility and resilience across business cycles. But its journey from ~Rs150bn to ~Rs300bn AUM over the next 3 years would be critical, given no historical precedence of any standalone NBFC-MFI delivering >20% AUM growth and >4% RoA on such scale. However, we believe the harmonised MFI regulation (refer our note: Link) would strengthen market position of NBFC-MFI players. Taking cognisance of expanded addressable market for NBFC-MFIs, the directive to adopt risk-based pricing and CAGL’s competitive loan pricing (lowest amongst NBFC-MFIs at 19.15%), healthy capital positioning (CAR at 25%), we believe the company would be the biggest beneficiary of revised MFI regulation.



    Outlook


    Maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs1,200 (earlier: Rs900), valuing the stock at 4x FY23E BVPS vs 2.5x earlier. We raise the multiple on the back of structural high-growth opportunity and improving visibility on achieving ~20% RoE by FY24E/FY25E. Our target multiple is still >10% lower than the historical peak multiple.

    At 14:01 hrs CreditAccess Grameen was quoting at Rs 881.80, up Rs 32.75, or 3.86 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 891.65 and an intraday low of Rs 847.00.

    It was trading with volumes of 9,748 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 14,433 shares, a decrease of -32.46 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.06 percent or Rs 9.10 at Rs 849.05.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 873.60 and 52-week low Rs 495.30 on 30 March, 2022 and 01 December, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 0.94 percent below its 52-week high and 78.03 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 13,744.29 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #CreditAccess Grameen #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 02:03 pm
