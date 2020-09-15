172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-credit-access-grameen-target-of-rs-824-geojit-5842891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Credit Access Grameen; target of Rs 824: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on Credit Access Grameen has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 824 in its research report dated September 14, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Credit Access Grameen


CreditAccess Grameen Limited (CAGL) is one of the leading Microfinance NBFCs in India with high focus on Group lending and Retail finance with majority of its operation in South India. The growth of microfinance industry in India is a huge opportunity for NBFC MFIs as 41% of households in the country do not avail any banking services. We expect Net Interest Income to grow at 33% CAGR over FY19- FY22E driven by acquisition of Madura microfinance. Acquisition of Madura microfinance will strengthen the market leadership position of CAGL and diversify its geographic presence. Although 100% customers took moratorium for 3 months, 75% to 80% have started repayments, as rural areas were less impacted by lockdown.


Outlook


We expect PAT to grow to Rs 745cr in FY22E at 32% CAGR over FY19 to FY22E. • We value CAGL at 2.9x on FY22E Adj. BVPS and arrive at a target price of Rs 824 and recommend ‘Buy’ rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 15, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #Buy #Credit Access Grameen #Geojit #Recommendations

