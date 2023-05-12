Buy Craftsman Automation; target of Rs 3950: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Craftsman Automation

CRAFTSMAN’s 4QFY23 operating performance was in line while transition to new tax regime boosted its adj. PAT to INR703ma (v/s est. INR537m). We believe growth in the Aluminum division (ramp up for Stellantis and new orders from domestic SUVs) and Industrials (traction in construction activity and exports) should drive overall growth in FY24E/25E.



We have slightly cut our FY24E EPS by 2% to account for higher interest costs while we retain our FY25E EPS. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR3,950 (premised on 18x Mar’25E consolidated EPS).

