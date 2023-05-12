English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Craftsman Automation; target of Rs 3950: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Craftsman Automation recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3950 in its research report dated May 09, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Craftsman Automation

    CRAFTSMAN’s 4QFY23 operating performance was in line while transition to new tax regime boosted its adj. PAT to INR703ma (v/s est. INR537m). We believe growth in the Aluminum division (ramp up for Stellantis and new orders from domestic SUVs) and Industrials (traction in construction activity and exports) should drive overall growth in FY24E/25E.


    Outlook

    We have slightly cut our FY24E EPS by 2% to account for higher interest costs while we retain our FY25E EPS. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR3,950 (premised on 18x Mar’25E consolidated EPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Craftsman Automation - 11 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Craftsman Automation #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2023 11:21 pm