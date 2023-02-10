English
    Buy Craftsman Automation; target of Rs 3925: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Craftsman Automation recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated February 07, 2023.

    February 10, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Craftsman Automation

    Craftsman Automation (CRAFTSMA) is a Coimbatore-based diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities. It is engaged in three business segments: a) Automotive Powertrain (52% of revenues), b) Aluminum Die Casting (25%), and c) Industrial and Engineering (23%). Founded in 1986 by first generation entrepreneur S Ravi, the current CMD, CRAFTSMA’s entire operations are based out of India with 12 plants across the country. With cyclical recovery in CVs and 2Ws, along with new order wins in other segments, we expect linearity in revenues and earnings over the next few years. We expect 13%/17%/37% CAGR (over FY23E-25E) in standalone revenues/EBITDA/PAT, respectively.

    Outlook

    We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a TP of ~INR3,925 (based on 20x FY25E EPS).