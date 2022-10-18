English
    Buy Craftsman Automation; target of Rs 3539: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Craftsman Automation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3539 in its research report dated October 17, 2022.

    October 18, 2022
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Craftsman Automation


    For Craftsman Automation, growth across segments were the highlights for the quarter. It continued to improve value-addition across divisions. Improving CV off-take, driven by M&HCVs and the off highway segments augur well for long-term growth. Similarly, demand for PVs and 2Ws is expected to be strong during the festival season as supplyside constraints have started to normalise.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy, at a revised TP of Rs.3,539 (19x FY25e).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 18, 2022 05:48 pm
