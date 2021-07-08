MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Craftsman Automation; target of Rs 2655: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Craftsman Automation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2655 in its research report dated July 08, 2021.

Broker Research
July 08, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi's research report on Craftsman Automation


Craftsman Automation - Well-crafted for growth; initiating, with a Buy, at a target of Rs.2,655 Dominance in machining critical powertrain components, versatility in aluminium die-casting along with growth augurs well for Craftsman Automation in posting strong growth for the next 2-3 years. Also, growth being a function of capital formation in the country, Craftsman’s industrial and engineering division is expected to grow strongly, driven by the expected increase in capex. We initiate coverage on it, with a Buy at a target price of Rs2,655.



Outlook


On the expected 19% revenue CAGR over FY21-23, we expect 21% EBITDA growth and a 70% CAGR in earnings to Rs2.8bn, leading to an EPS of Rs132.7. We initiate coverage on the stock with a Buy rating at a target of Rs2,655 (20x FY23 EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Craftsman Automation #Recommendations
first published: Jul 8, 2021 03:18 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are degree programmes getting redundant?

Future Wise | Are degree programmes getting redundant?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.