Buy Coromandel International with target Rs 535: Vinay Rajani

Volume activity is gradually improving along with the price rise. The stock price has surpassed the resistance level of 50-week EMA.
Vinay RajaniCoromandel International formed an Inverse Head and Shoulder breakout on the weekly charts. The stock formed a higher tops and higher
bottom formation on the daily as well as the weekly charts.Volume activity is gradually improving along with the price rise. The stock price has surpassed the resistance level of 50-week EMA. The stock
price has surpassed the resistance of its 200-DMA.
Considering the technical evidences discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of 535, and keeping a stop loss
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 11:19 am