Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 981: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coromandel International recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 981 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Coromandel International


Coromandel International (CRIN) reported a robust EBITDA performance, led by expansion in the gross margin, higher crop protection revenue, and margin expansion in the Fertilizer and Crop Protection segments. CRIN reported better-than-expected numbers in 2Q; factoring in the same, we increase our earnings estimates by 16%/13% for FY21/FY22E. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


We expect a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 10%/16%/22% over FY20-22E. We value CRIN at 18x FY22E EPS to arrive at TP of INR981. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 12:29 pm

