Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 941: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Coromandel International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 941 in its research report dated May 04, 2021.

May 26, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on Coromandel International


CRIN’s total revenues in Q4FY21 de-grew by 0.5% YoY to Rs.2,856cr on the back of de-growth in revenues and volumes from the fertilizer business. The de-growth was mainly due to the planned maintenance shutdown of fertilizer plants and inventory build-up for the kharif season. The crop protection business saw a 16.5% growth YoY to Rs.515cr in revenues during the quarter with new product launches contributing to revenue growth. CRIN received subsidy reimbursements of Rs.2,943cr from the government in Q4FY21, which will improve the working capital cycle in the long term. Rainfall is forecasted to be normal in the coming year which will enable further volume growth.



Outlook


We reiterate a “Buy” rating on CRIN with a target price of Rs.941 based on 16x FY23E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Coromandel International #Geojit #Recommendations
first published: May 26, 2021 03:55 pm

