Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 910: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Coromandel International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated July 01, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Coromandel International


We upgrade CRIN to Buy from Hold as investors take note of doubling of nutrient segment's ROCE over the last five years. As the increase in ROCE is more structural, we believe that CRIN deserves to trade at a premium to its historical valuations. FY20 has been a transformational year for CRIN. Its fertilizer segment's ROCE (pre-tax) jumped 541bps yoy to 32.1% in FY20. CRIN's strategy to push more NPK and manufactured volumes has paid off. Apart from a change in the product mix, ROCE and EBITDA in the fertilizer segment were aided by 1) lower raw material prices, 2) backward integration of Phos Acid, and 3) robust acreages aided by rainfall in its key geographies (AP/TG/KA/MH).



Outlook


We upgrade CRIN to Buy with revised TP of Rs910 based on 19x Jun-22E EPS (vs. 17x Mar-22E). We increase our target multiple due 1) change in ROCE profile, 2) backward integration, 3) robust demand environment, and 4) pick up in crop protection segment.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 01:36 pm

