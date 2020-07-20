App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 910: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Coromandel International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated July 16, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Coromandel International


CRIN has increased its R&D spends by 25% in FY20. CRIN's R&D spending is mainly for new product development in the crop protection (CP) segment. Since FY19, CRIN has been accelerating R&D spends. R&D spends increased 62%/25% in FY19/20. R&D spends now account for 1.2% of CRIN's CP revenues in FY20 vs. 0.6%/0.9% in FY18/19. We believe that accelerated investments augur well for CRIN in the medium term and accelerate the pace of new product launches. CRIN aims to launch 4-5 new products in the CP segment every year which indicates the company's robust pipeline.



Outlook


We maintain Buy on CRIN with a TP of Rs910, based on 19x Jun-22E EPS.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 12:29 pm

