Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coromandel International ; target of Rs 908: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coromandel International recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 908 in its research report dated July 27, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Coromandel International


Coromandel International (CRIN) reported robust performance, led by higher manufacturing volumes (+61% YoY), higher crop protection revenue (off a lower base), and operating leverage. PAT more than quadrupled on higher EBITDA (2.1x YoY), lower tax rate, and lower interest cost. CRIN reported numbers in line with our estimates; thus, we maintain our earnings estimates for FY21/FY22E. Maintain Buy.



Outlook


We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 10%/14%/18% over FY20–22E. We value CRIN at 18x FY22E EPS to arrive at TP of INR908. Maintain Buy.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2020 04:36 pm

