App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 766: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coromandel International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 766 in its research report dated May 27, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Coromandel International


CRIN's 4QFY20 revenue grew 9% driven by higher manufacturing volumes (+13% YoY) and lower RM costs (gross margins expanded 520bp to 35%), which in turn led to 51% YoY EBITDA growth. PAT more than doubled on the back of lower tax rate and interest cost. Factoring in CRIN's better-than-estimated 4QFY20 performance, we have increased our earnings estimates by 8%/4% for FY21/FY22E. Maintain Buy.



Outlook


We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 8%/9%/11% over FY20-22E. We value CRIN at 17x FY22E EPS (it has traded at an average P/E of 16x over the last three years) to arrive at a TP of INR766. Maintain Buy.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

Read More
First Published on May 28, 2020 04:31 pm

tags #Buy #Coromandel International #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon