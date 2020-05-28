Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 766: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Coromandel International

CRIN's 4QFY20 revenue grew 9% driven by higher manufacturing volumes (+13% YoY) and lower RM costs (gross margins expanded 520bp to 35%), which in turn led to 51% YoY EBITDA growth. PAT more than doubled on the back of lower tax rate and interest cost. Factoring in CRIN's better-than-estimated 4QFY20 performance, we have increased our earnings estimates by 8%/4% for FY21/FY22E. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 8%/9%/11% over FY20-22E. We value CRIN at 17x FY22E EPS (it has traded at an average P/E of 16x over the last three years) to arrive at a TP of INR766. Maintain Buy.







