App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 738: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coromandel International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 738 in its research report dated May 11, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Coromandel International


Coromandel International (CRIN)’s key markets are Andhra Pradesh (AP), Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Odisha. These six states account for 94% of CRIN’s NPK/DAP volumes and 84% of its overall volumes.  Key crops grown in the regions mentioned above include paddy, pulses, cotton, soybean, and maize. Thus, the acreage movement in the above crops would have a bearing on CRIN’s performance.  Prices of paddy (down 9% YoY) and soybean (flat YoY) have remained firm (relatively); thus, the sowing of these crops is likely to continue at similar levels in the upcoming kharif season, particularly in the southern region.  However, cotton prices (20% down YoY) have plummeted due to the current crisis; hence, farmers may shift to alternate crops such as groundnuts (up 7% YoY) and soybean. The key reason for the shift from cotton to this crop could also be attributable to lower yield in the previous season due to a pink bollworm infestation and excess rainfall.


Outlook


We have ascribed a 17x PE multiple (in-line with the five-year average multiple) and arrived at TP of INR738. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read More
First Published on May 13, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Buy #Coromandel International #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra govt to issue comprehensive permits to set up factories

Maharashtra govt to issue comprehensive permits to set up factories

Built for a global economy, Dubai now threatened by coronavirus

Built for a global economy, Dubai now threatened by coronavirus

Government to guarantee Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral free loans to MSMEs: 10 key questions answered

Government to guarantee Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral free loans to MSMEs: 10 key questions answered

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.