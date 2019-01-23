Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 571: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coromandel International

CRIN’s revenue increased 11.5% YoY to INR30,495m (est. INR30,645m) in 3QFY19. EBITDA margin contracted 200bp YoY to 10% (est. 9.3%). EBITDA declined 7.2% YoY to INR3,039m (est. INR2,855m). EBIT margin contracted by 210bp to 9.2% in Nutrient and other allied business and by 70bp to 15.7% in crop protection business. Adj. PAT declined 14.3% YoY to INR1,546m (est. INR1,447m). 9MFY19 performance: Revenue grew 22.1% YoY to INR105,862m, while EBITDA increased 10.5% YoY to INR11,841m, with margin contracting 120bp YoY to 11.2%. Adj. PAT grew 3.6% to INR6,233m.

Outlook

Our TP of INR571 implies 32% upside. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.