you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 571: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coromandel International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 571 in its research report dated January 22, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coromandel International


CRIN’s revenue increased 11.5% YoY to INR30,495m (est. INR30,645m) in 3QFY19. EBITDA margin contracted 200bp YoY to 10% (est. 9.3%). EBITDA declined 7.2% YoY to INR3,039m (est. INR2,855m). EBIT margin contracted by 210bp to 9.2% in Nutrient and other allied business and by 70bp to 15.7% in crop protection business. Adj. PAT declined 14.3% YoY to INR1,546m (est. INR1,447m). 9MFY19 performance: Revenue grew 22.1% YoY to INR105,862m, while EBITDA increased 10.5% YoY to INR11,841m, with margin contracting 120bp YoY to 11.2%. Adj. PAT grew 3.6% to INR6,233m.


Outlook


Our TP of INR571 implies 32% upside. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 23, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Buy #Coromandel International #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

