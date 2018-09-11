App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 557: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coromandel International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 557 in its research report dated September 10, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coromandel International


CRIN's volumes declined 7.1% YoY in 1QFY19. However, revenue grew 11.8% YoY, primarily on account of multiple price hikes taken over the past few months (Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) price increased ~25% to INR26,600/MT). Moreover, the Ministry of Fertilizers' data reveal a strong traction in 2QFY19 volumes so far. Sales volume for July and August stood at over 1.2m MT, which is ~81% of our volume estimate for 2QFY19.


Outlook


The stock has been trading at a P/E of 17.5x over the last five years. We value it at 20x FY20E EPS (~15% premium), which we believe is justified given the positive earnings growth, margin (led by backward integration initiative) and RoE (maintained at ~21% in FY20E) prospects. Our TP of INR557 implies a 39% upside. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 11, 2018 04:33 pm

tags #Buy #Coromandel International #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

