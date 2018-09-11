Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 557: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coromandel International

CRIN's volumes declined 7.1% YoY in 1QFY19. However, revenue grew 11.8% YoY, primarily on account of multiple price hikes taken over the past few months (Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) price increased ~25% to INR26,600/MT). Moreover, the Ministry of Fertilizers' data reveal a strong traction in 2QFY19 volumes so far. Sales volume for July and August stood at over 1.2m MT, which is ~81% of our volume estimate for 2QFY19.

Outlook

The stock has been trading at a P/E of 17.5x over the last five years. We value it at 20x FY20E EPS (~15% premium), which we believe is justified given the positive earnings growth, margin (led by backward integration initiative) and RoE (maintained at ~21% in FY20E) prospects. Our TP of INR557 implies a 39% upside. Maintain Buy.

