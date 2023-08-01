Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 1185 : Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coromandel International

Coromandel International (CRIN) posted 3% YoY EBIT growth in 1QFY24, led by a healthy 11.5% EBIT growth in the Nutrients & Allied business (EBIT contribution: 88%), while the Crop Protection business (EBIT contribution: 12%) registered a ~37% YoY decline in EBIT. Factoring in its 1QFY24 performance, we retain our earnings for FY24E/ FY25E – despite raising our fertilizer EBITDA by 5%/6% – as crop protection EBITDA is cut by 13%/11%. Reiterate BUY.

Outlook

We value the stock at 16x FY25E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,185. Reiterate BUY.

Coromandel International - 31 -07 - 2023 - moti