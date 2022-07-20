English
    Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 1160: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coromandel International recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1160 in its research report dated July 19, 2022.

    July 20, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Coromandel International


    CRIN’s FY22 Annual Report highlights the company’s strategic and transformational initiatives, its performance, and significant trends in the industry. Key highlights below: The management has taken various strategic initiatives such as strengthening the supply-chain on the back of significant backward integration and strategic procurement. Such initiatives will help create a moat in the long run. CRIN is improving its R&D capabilities with the help of advanced tools such as ‘ARM’ and ‘Minitab’ to conduct trials and analyze research data. It is digitizing its processes by adopting a dashboard for materials management and ascertaining the status of batches to improve its operating efficiency. It is aligning itself with key trends in the industry by expanding its product portfolio to address the growing demand for high-performance complex Agri input solutions. It is venturing into drone spraying services to address the need for highly efficient delivery mechanisms. CRIN has improved its operating margin on the back of backward integration and improvement in sourcing in FY22, with EBITDA/MT for manufactured fertilizers (DAP and NPK) increasing by 12% YoY to INR4,588/MT.



    Outlook


    We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 12.7%/9.6%/10% over FY22-24. We value CRIN at 18x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,160. We maintain our Buy rating.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Coromandel International #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 01:14 pm
