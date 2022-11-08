Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 1155: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Coromandel International

Q2FY2023 PAT of Rs. 741 crore (up 43% y-o-y) was 20% above our estimate led by strong performance from nutrient and other allied business offsetting muted growth from the CPC business. OPM at 10.5% was in line with our estimate as benefit of operating leverage helped to offset lower-than-expected gross margin. Revenue/EBIT from nutrients and other allied businesses grew strongly by 73%/56% y-o-y to Rs. 9,461 crore/Rs. 955 crore led by higher subsidy support and better realisation. However, CPC revenue/EBIT growth of 0.8%/-12% y-o-y was muted as the growth in domestic sales (up 7% y-o-y) was offset by the decline in exports revenue (down 12% q-o-q) due to lower Mancozeb sales (45% of CPC revenue). The management raised its fertilizer margin guidance to Rs. 5,500/tonne for FY23 from its earlier guidance of Rs 4,500/tonne on the back of strong performance in H1FY23. Phosphoric acid price declined to $1,175/mt in Q2FY23 versus $1,715/tonne in July 2022 and the same bodes well for fertiliser margins.

Outlook

We upgrade Coromandel to Buy (from Hold) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,155 as margin/earnings outlook has improved as input price pressures eases and valuation of 13x/11.6x FY24E/FY25E EPS has turned reasonable post 9% correction in its stock price in last 3 months.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Coromandel International - 05-11-2022 - khan