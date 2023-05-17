Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 1155: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Coromandel International
Q4FY2023 operating profit of Rs. 403 crore (up 6% q-o-q) was 2% below our estimates due to a marginal miss in margin. PAT of Rs. 246 crore (down 15% y-o-y) missed by 19% due to lower other income, rise in interest cost, and higher tax rate. Nutrient and other allied business and CPC segments posted strong revenue growth of 33% y-o-y and 11% y-o-y to Rs. 4,881 crore and Rs 615 crore, respectively, but margin performance was mixed with a 187 bps y-o-y decline in nutrient and other allied EBIT margin to 6.9%, while that of the CPC segment witnessed improvement of 186 bps y-o-y to 15.1% in Q4FY2023. . Management has guided to sustain fertilizer margin at >Rs. 5,500/tonne, given lower input cost/operating efficiencies, and expects 6-10% growth in manufactured phosphatics volume for FY2024. The company developed Nano-DAP and plans to set-up a plant with product launch expected in H2FY2024. The company has capex plan of Rs. 2,000 crore, of which Rs. 1,000 crore would be spent on CPC to set-up MPPs and foray into CDMO/specialty chemical; and this investment has a revenue potential of Rs. 2,000-3,000 crore.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on Coromandel with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,155, as the margin/earnings outlook has improved owing to easing input price pressures and valuation of 12.7x/11.3x FY2024E/FY2025E EPS seems reasonable. The company’s focus to foray into CDMO and specialty chemical is a right step to diversify its business stream and the same could drive meaningful growth in the medium to long term.
