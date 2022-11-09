Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 1140: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coromandel International

Coromandel International (CRIN) posted a robust operating performance in 2QFY23, with EBITDA surging 42% YoY driven by better per tonne margin in the Fertilizer business. This was achieved through backward integration, better outsourcing of raw materials, favorable agricultural environment in most of its key operating markets, and normal crop sowing coupled with favorable policies from the government. We cut our earnings estimates for FY23/FY24 by 5%/7%, as we reduce our EBITDA/MT/margins of Fertilizer/Crop Protection businesses. We expect Fertilizer margins to be under pressure in the coming quarter due to volatile raw material scenario.

Outlook

We value the stock at 18x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,140. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

