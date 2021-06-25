MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Coromandel International: target of Rs 1070: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Coromandel International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1070 in its research report dated June 24, 2021.

Broker Research
June 25, 2021 / 02:07 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Coromandel International


Coromandel International’s management indicated that after a 140% hike in fertiliser subsidy for DAP, margins of fertiliser business have reverted to Rs. 4,000/tonne. Above normal monsoon bodes well for higher fertiliser demand in the upcoming Kharif season. FY22 capex of Rs. 500-600 crore lined up for capacity expansion and backward integration. Evaporator plant at Visakhapatnam to get completed by August 2021 and drive cost-savings as it would improve availability of concentrated phosphoric acid at Kakinada plant. Strong balance sheet with cash of Rs. 2,000 crore would help company pursue inorganic growth opportunities, which could accelerate growth in the medium to long term.



Outlook


We retain a Buy rating on stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,070 as normalisation of fertiliser margin, good agronomics and strong growth in CPC business would drive a 15% PAT CAGR over FY21-24E with high RoE of 24%. Stock trades at 15x its FY23E EPS and 13.1x its FY24E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Coromandel International #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 25, 2021 02:07 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.