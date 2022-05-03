English
    Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 1065: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coromandel International recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1065 in its research report dated April 30, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Coromandel International


    CRIN reported a better than expected operating performance despite rising input costs, due to backward integration, control on fixed costs, selective price increases, better outsourcing of raw material, mix management of raw material (while maintaining quality), and better capacity utilization. Raw material prices and volume growth in fertilizers remain a key monitorable going forward. Factoring in its 4QFY22 performance, we have raised our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate by 8%/6%.


    Outlook


    We value CRIN at 17x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,065. We maintain our Buy rating.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



