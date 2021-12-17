Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 1035: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coromandel International

As per the Ministry of Fertilizer, CRIN's overall volumes in Oct-Nov'21 declined by 20% YoY due to a 78% fall in trading volumes, whereas manufacturing volumes grew 12%. Growth in manufacturing volumes is aided by a favorable base in FY21, whereas volumes declined by 7% YoY in Oct-Nov'20 and 3% in 3QFY21. Total phosphatic fertilizer volumes grew 6% YoY in Oct-Nov'21 (on the back of a 6% YoY growth in Oct-Nov'20 and 8% YoY growth in the base quarter). The growth in phosphatic fertilizer volumes was on the back of 40% YoY growth in DAP volumes and 1% YoY growth in NPK volumes. NPK manufacturing volumes rose 7% YoY in Oct-Nov'21 (on the back of a 0.7% decline in Oct-Nov'20). Urea volumes declined by 92% YoY, whereas the same for SSP grew 14% in Oct-Nov'21.



Outlook

We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 8%/8%/10% over FY21-24E. We value CRIN at 17x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,035. We maintain our Buy rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More