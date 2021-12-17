MARKET NEWS

Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 1035: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coromandel International recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1035 in its research report dated December 16, 2021.

December 17, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Coromandel International


As per the Ministry of Fertilizer, CRIN's overall volumes in Oct-Nov'21 declined by 20% YoY due to a 78% fall in trading volumes, whereas manufacturing volumes grew 12%. Growth in manufacturing volumes is aided by a favorable base in FY21, whereas volumes declined by 7% YoY in Oct-Nov'20 and 3% in 3QFY21. Total phosphatic fertilizer volumes grew 6% YoY in Oct-Nov'21 (on the back of a 6% YoY growth in Oct-Nov'20 and 8% YoY growth in the base quarter). The growth in phosphatic fertilizer volumes was on the back of 40% YoY growth in DAP volumes and 1% YoY growth in NPK volumes. NPK manufacturing volumes rose 7% YoY in Oct-Nov'21 (on the back of a 0.7% decline in Oct-Nov'20). Urea volumes declined by 92% YoY, whereas the same for SSP grew 14% in Oct-Nov'21.




Outlook


We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 8%/8%/10% over FY21-24E. We value CRIN at 17x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,035. We maintain our Buy rating.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Coromandel International #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Dec 17, 2021 03:09 pm

