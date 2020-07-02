Buy Coromandel International target of Rs 1000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Coromandel International

Company among India’s top integrated agri solutions provider; significant backward integration drives margins, cashflows and return ratios. Hopes of normal monsoon and MSP hikes for kharif crop bodes well for demand. We believe Coromandel would clock earnings CAGR of 17.5% over FY2020-22E, led by increase share of non-subsidy business.

Outlook

Initiating coverage on Coromandel International with a Buy rating, valuing it at 20x FY2022 EPS with a PT of Rs. 1,000.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.