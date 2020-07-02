App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coromandel International target of Rs 1000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Coromandel International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated June 30, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Coromandel International


Company among India’s top integrated agri solutions provider; significant backward integration drives margins, cashflows and return ratios. Hopes of normal monsoon and MSP hikes for kharif crop bodes well for demand. We believe Coromandel would clock earnings CAGR of 17.5% over FY2020-22E, led by increase share of non-subsidy business.


Outlook


Initiating coverage on Coromandel International with a Buy rating, valuing it at 20x FY2022 EPS with a PT of Rs. 1,000.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #Buy #Coromandel International #Recommendations #Sharekhan

