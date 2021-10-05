MARKET NEWS

Buy Coral India Finance and Housing; target of Rs 62: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Coral India Finance and Housing has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 62 in its research report dated October 04, 2021.

October 05, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
 
 
Khambatta Securities' research report on Coral India Finance and Housing


One of the growing housing-development and -investment companies in India, Coral India Finance and Housing Limited’s business is divided into two main segments: construction and investment, the latter bringing nearly 80% to operating revenue in FY21. Rental income accounts for more than 50% of investment income, with a 5% escalation clause annually. The company has commenced a residential project at Deolali, Nashik, which includes flats, and bungalows of ~40,000 sq.ft. The Nashik realestate market presents immense opportunities, given its location and robust infrastructure. We expect the company to benefit significantly from growth in the city’s real-estate market.



Outlook


The stock now trades at an attractive P/E multiple of 8.7x FY23E EPS. We assign a target multiple of 12x FY23E EPS. Our valuation generates a target price of ₹ 62 with 38% potential from levels now, signalling a BUY rating. A complete debt-free entity with a strong financial base and a positive bottom line since inception makes it a promising investment. BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

