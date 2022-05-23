Buy Container Corporation; target of Rs 710: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Container Corporation

Container Corporation (CCRI) reported a weak operational performance in 4QFY22 with margin contracting to 20.2% (v/s our est. of 23.8%) due to higher provisions made towards employee costs and higher other expenses. Volumes and revenue were in line with our estimates. With Rewari to Palanpur being connected to DFC, CCRI is witnessing strong improvement in terms of faster turnaround time and improved efficiency. Further benefits are expected once the DFC is connected to Dadri and JNPT. CCRI is planning for a capex of INR80b over the next 3-4 years to be executed through internal accruals. This investment would largely be towards infrastructure, rolling stock, containers and equipment and would be much higher than the INR32b capex over FY19-22. We lower our EPS for FY23E/24E by 8%/14% as the margins are likely to be lower than estimated earlier.



Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a DCF-based TP of INR710, implying 24% potential upside.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More