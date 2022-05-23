English
    Buy Container Corporation; target of Rs 710: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Container Corporation recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 710 in its research report dated May 21, 2022.

    May 23, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Container Corporation


    Container Corporation (CCRI) reported a weak operational performance in 4QFY22 with margin contracting to 20.2% (v/s our est. of 23.8%) due to higher provisions made towards employee costs and higher other expenses. Volumes and revenue were in line with our estimates. With Rewari to Palanpur being connected to DFC, CCRI is witnessing strong improvement in terms of faster turnaround time and improved efficiency. Further benefits are expected once the DFC is connected to Dadri and JNPT. CCRI is planning for a capex of INR80b over the next 3-4 years to be executed through internal accruals. This investment would largely be towards infrastructure, rolling stock, containers and equipment and would be much higher than the INR32b capex over FY19-22. We lower our EPS for FY23E/24E by 8%/14% as the margins are likely to be lower than estimated earlier.



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a DCF-based TP of INR710, implying 24% potential upside.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 23, 2022 12:42 pm
