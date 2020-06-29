Buy Container Corporation; target of Rs 510: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Container Corporation

Container Corporation’s (CCRI) 4QFY20 results highlight loss of market share from 73% last year to ~67% as the company exited short-haul freight market, which had low profitability. EBITDA margin, thus, improved by 4pp YoY in FY20 to 25.9%. We have cut our FY21/FY22 estimates on weaker volume outlook and sharp increase in land license fee by the Railways. We maintain Buy rating on the expected longer-term volume and margin benefits from the commissioning of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) project by end-FY21.

Outlook

The stock trades at 12x FY22E EV/EBITDA. We derive a DCF-based target price of INR510/share.



