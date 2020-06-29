App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 06:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Container Corporation; target of Rs 510: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Container Corporation recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 510 in its research report dated June 27, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Container Corporation


Container Corporation’s (CCRI) 4QFY20 results highlight loss of market share from 73% last year to ~67% as the company exited short-haul freight market, which had low profitability. EBITDA margin, thus, improved by 4pp YoY in FY20 to 25.9%. We have cut our FY21/FY22 estimates on weaker volume outlook and sharp increase in land license fee by the Railways. We maintain Buy rating on the expected longer-term volume and margin benefits from the commissioning of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) project by end-FY21.



Outlook


The stock trades at 12x FY22E EV/EBITDA. We derive a DCF-based target price of INR510/share.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Read More
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 06:58 am

tags #Buy #Container Corporation #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi at 83,077; global death toll crosses 5 lakh

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi at 83,077; global death toll crosses 5 lakh

Rajasthan family slapped Rs 6.26 lakh fine for inviting over 50 guests in marriage function

Rajasthan family slapped Rs 6.26 lakh fine for inviting over 50 guests in marriage function

Universities should not conduct exams amid pandemic, online tests 'discriminatory': Kapil Sibal

Universities should not conduct exams amid pandemic, online tests 'discriminatory': Kapil Sibal

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.