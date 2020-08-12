Buy Container Corporation; target of Rs 455: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Container Corporation

Revenue declined to INR11.9b (-27% YoY / -24% QoQ), v/s our estimate of INR12.1b, on weaker volumes and realization. EXIM volumes stood at 627,905 TEUs (-20% YoY / -19% QoQ) and domestic volumes were at 104,806 TEUs (-25% YoY / -37% QoQ). EXIM realization was weak at INR14,344/TEU (-11% YoY / -2% QoQ), while domestic realization stood at INR27,524/TEU (+5% YoY / +4% QoQ). Total expenditure, however, declined marginally to INR10.3b (-17% YoY, -6% QoQ) on higher LLF effective from 1QFY21. -EBITDA, thus, fell sharply to INR1.6b (-61% YoY / -66% QoQ) (est.: INR2.15b). CCRI pays LLF to the Ministry of Railways (MoR) for railway land leased. Up to FY20, LLF was levied on the basis of the number of TEUs handled. However, from 1QFY21, MoR changed the LLF charged to 6% of the value of the land and raised demand for INR7.76b for FY21 (>5x of INR1.4b charged in FY20). CCRI has assessed the LLF at 4.5b for FY21 and provisioned INR1.2b during the quarter, impacting margins adversely. The EBITDA margin stood at 13.4% (-11.2pp YoY / -16.9pp QoQ). Reported PAT came in at INR0.62b (-74% YoY / +80% QoQ) v/s our estimate of INR1.0b.

Outlook

The stock trades at 13.9x FY22E EV/EBITDA. We derive DCF-based TP of INR455/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.