Buy Container Corporation of India; target of Rs 561: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Container Corporation of India

CCRI reported strong numbers in 3Q on the back of robust volume growth and sharp uptick in realizations, both in EXIM and domestic segments. Improvement in operating efficiency was visible from improving rail freight margin to 33.9% in Q3 (vs 29.9% QoQ) because of higher double stack trains and lower empty running cost. Surrendering 27 loss making terminals back to Indian railways and successfully shifting volumes to nearby terminals have further improved efficiency. Based on V-shaped recovery witnessed in 9M volumes, management revised its volume handling guidance upwards to ~5% YoY decline in FY21E vs earlier guidance of ~10% YoY decline. We remain positive on the structural growth story considering 1) continual market share gains in domestic segment 2) strong EXIM volumes, and 3) new strategic initiatives. On the back of strong 9MFY21 numbers and improved guidance from management, we have raised our revenue estimates by ~5% each for FY21E/22/E23E and earnings estimates upwards by 8.4%/7.8%/7.8%.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 35.8x/23.1x FY21E/FY22E earnings and at an EV of 19.8x/14.1x FY21E/FY22E EBITDA. We roll forward to FY23 estimates and maintain BUY rating with TP of Rs561 (earlier Rs468).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.