you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Container Corporation of India; target of Rs 560: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Container Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated June 26, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Container Corporation of India


Q4FY20 report lower than estimated Sales, while EBIDTA and PAT came higher with margins improvement of ~840bps to 30.2%. COVID-19 had impact of ~9% on revenue. Impact of COVID will continue in the coming year FY21 also. FY21 guidance: 1) Volumes will decline 20% YoY to 3mn Teus 2) Price hike deferred to 1st Oct 3) Capex will be Rs 5bn 4) Land License fee will be Rs 4.5bn vs Rs 1.4bn in FY20. 5) Surrendered 15 of 41 terminals built on Indian Rail land, impact insignificant as revenue contribution was 4%. Volume from the other terminals been shifted to nearby terminals.



Outlook


Factoring the weakness in volume growth, we lower our PAT estimates by -26%/-19% in FY21E/FY22E, respectively, which lowers our DCF based target price to Rs 560. Maintain Buy.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 27, 2020 12:00 pm

tags #Buy #Container Corporation of India #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

Insurance fraudsters try to make the most of coronavirus lockdown

COVID-19 disruption an opportunity for firms to re-strategise: UBI chief

417 Thane cops tested COVID-19 positive so far; 3 of them dead

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

