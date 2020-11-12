PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Container Corporation of India; target of Rs 468: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Container Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 468 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Container Corporation of India


CCRI reported decent 2Q numbers with strong volume recovery in both EXIM and Domestic segments. On the back of sharp exports surge, Sep’20 saw a YoY growth in volumes handled, thereby indicating bounce-back in global economic activity. The company’s focus on improvement in operational efficiency is seen from the 100bps expansion in Rail freight margins YoY to ~30% by optimizing double stacking of trains and lowering operating cost. Management raised its guidance upwards for handling volumes to ~10% YoY decline in FY21E vs earlier guidance of ~20% YoY decline. We believe CCRI’s unmatched national presence as compared to peers coupled with positive long-term industry prospects would support its prolonged growth and help maintain market leadership. We remain positive on the structural growth story considering 1) continuous market share gains in domestic segment 2) strong EXIM volumes, 3) new strategic initiatives and 4) expected pick-up in economic activity. On the back of strong volume recovery and improved guidance from management, we have revised our FY21 earnings upwards by 7.2%; however, we have kept estimates of FY22E/FY23E largely unchanged.



Outlook


At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 31.4x/20.2x FY21E/FY22E earnings and at an EV of 16.7x/11.9x FY21E/FY22E EBITDA. We maintain BUY rating with TP of Rs468 (same as earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Buy #Container Corporation of India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.