Buy Container Corporation of India; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Container Corporation of India

Concor reported strong results that were better than I-direct estimates on all fronts. On volumes front, Exim segment grew 19% QoQ (still down 10% YoY) while domestic volumes grew 35% QoQ (led to flat YoY). Hence, Exim revenues grew 26% QoQ to Rs 1130 crore while domestic revenues grew 29% to Rs 373 crore. Standalone EBITDA margins expanded 745 bps QoQ to 20.8% due to better cost control measure by the company and absolute EBITDA doubled. For the quarter, the company recorded Rs 113 crore as land license fee (LLF) for all terminals in other expenses.

Outlook

Despite the challenges in the near to medium term, Concor stays a structural growth story that will play a pivotal role in the changing Indian logistics landscape (DFC, cargo containerisation). We maintain BUY with TP of Rs 450.

