you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Colgate; target of Rs 1400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Colgate has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated July 18, 2019.

Broker Research
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Colgate


CLGT's revenue increased 4.2% YoY to INR10.8b (our estimate: INR11.2b). EBITDA grew 6.5% YoY to INR3b (our estimate: INR2.8b). Adj. PAT was up 1.3% YoY to INR1.7b (in-line). Domestic sales grew 6% YoY, led by 4% volume growth (our estimate: +6%). Gross margin shrank 10bp YoY to 65.9% (our estimate: 64.8%). Higher staff costs (+50bp YoY) and ad spends (+20bp YoY) were offset by lower other expenses (-130bp YoY), leading to EBITDA margin expansion of 60bp YoY to 27.6% (our estimate: 25%). Absolute ad spends increased just 5.4% YoY. CLGT adopted Ind-AS 116 'Leases' using the modified retrospective method, which means that comparatives for FY19 have not been retrospectively adjusted.


Outlook


Valuing the company at 40x FY21 EPS, we derive a target price of INR1,400. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 19, 2019 02:56 pm

tags #Buy #Colgate #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

