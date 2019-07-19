Buy Colgate; target of Rs 1400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Colgate

CLGT's revenue increased 4.2% YoY to INR10.8b (our estimate: INR11.2b). EBITDA grew 6.5% YoY to INR3b (our estimate: INR2.8b). Adj. PAT was up 1.3% YoY to INR1.7b (in-line). Domestic sales grew 6% YoY, led by 4% volume growth (our estimate: +6%). Gross margin shrank 10bp YoY to 65.9% (our estimate: 64.8%). Higher staff costs (+50bp YoY) and ad spends (+20bp YoY) were offset by lower other expenses (-130bp YoY), leading to EBITDA margin expansion of 60bp YoY to 27.6% (our estimate: 25%). Absolute ad spends increased just 5.4% YoY. CLGT adopted Ind-AS 116 'Leases' using the modified retrospective method, which means that comparatives for FY19 have not been retrospectively adjusted.

Outlook

Valuing the company at 40x FY21 EPS, we derive a target price of INR1,400. Maintain Buy.

