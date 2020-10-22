Buy Colgate Palmolive (India); target of Rs 1735: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Colgate Palmolive (India)

Q2FY2021 revenue grew by 5.2% (after a decline of 4% in Q1FY2021), with toothpaste & toothbrush category volumes growing by mid-to-high single digit. Gross margins improved by 339 bps to 68.1%. This, along with lower advertisement spends drove up OPM by 541 bps to 31.8%. Both the toothpaste and toothbrush categories have recovered. The Naturals category is performing well with high single-digit growth. We have increased our earnings estimates by 6-7% for FY21E/22E/23E to factor in better-than-expected OPM.

Outlook

We recommend a Buy on the stock with price target of Rs. 1,735.

