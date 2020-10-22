172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-colgate-palmolive-india-target-of-rs-1735-sharekhan-5999601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Colgate Palmolive (India); target of Rs 1735: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Colgate Palmolive (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1735 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Colgate Palmolive (India)


Q2FY2021 revenue grew by 5.2% (after a decline of 4% in Q1FY2021), with toothpaste & toothbrush category volumes growing by mid-to-high single digit. Gross margins improved by 339 bps to 68.1%. This, along with lower advertisement spends drove up OPM by 541 bps to 31.8%. Both the toothpaste and toothbrush categories have recovered. The Naturals category is performing well with high single-digit growth. We have increased our earnings estimates by 6-7% for FY21E/22E/23E to factor in better-than-expected OPM.


Outlook


We recommend a Buy on the stock with price target of Rs. 1,735.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Buy #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Recommendations #Sharekhan

