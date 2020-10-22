Buy Colgate-Palmolive India; target of Rs 1600: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Colgate-Palmolive India

Colgate reported strong EBITDA growth of 27%, led by higher gross margins and cost savings. Domestic sales grew 7%, while overall sales grew 5% (impacted by a steep decline in exports). PAT growth was lower at 12% due to low ETR in the base quarter. Domestic sales recovery was in line with steady growth in toothpaste, similar to overall growth. Toothbrush recorded a positive growth vs. a decline in Q1. Innovation pace and distribution efforts have been good, but market share improvement in oral care and higher focus on new categories will be key to step up the growth profile. Margin outlook has improved with strong gross margins, aided by low input prices and better mix, along with cost savings. While some benefits from high salience of large packs may reverse, we see some upsides to our margin forecast. Portfolio remains steady and should recover further.

Outlook

We raise FY21 EPS by 4% but retain FY22/23 estimates. Valuation at 40x FY22E appear reasonable, given improving growth and strong margin outlook. Retain Buy with TP of Rs1,600, based on 40x Dec-22 EPS.

