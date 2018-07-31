Buy Colgate-Palmolive India; target of Rs 1321: KRChoksey

KRChoksey's research report on Colgate-Palmolive India

Colgate Palmolive India Ltd posted its Q1FY19 results which were marginally below our estimates. Net revenue reported at INR 10.4 Bn (+6.5% YoY), as against our estimate of INR 10.7 Bn. With this there was an increase in volume sales by 4%. During Q1FY19 EBIDTA stood at INR 2.8 Bn (+26.9% YoY), with OPM at 27% (+436 bps YoY). The margins improved due to better product mix and cost saving strategies.

Outlook

Going ahead in FY19E and FY20E, we estimate revenue growth of around 6-7%, with improvement in OPM by 50-80 bps and NPM by 100-120 bps over FY19E & FY20E. At CMP INR 1,084, the stock is trading at P/E of INR 35.3x for FY20E. We assign a P/E multiple of 43x, and maintain our target price of INR 1,321. We recommend “BUY” rating on the stock with a potential upside of 21.8%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.