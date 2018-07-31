App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:11 PM IST
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Colgate-Palmolive India; target of Rs 1321: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Colgate-Palmolive India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1321 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

KRChoksey's research report on Colgate-Palmolive India

Colgate Palmolive India Ltd posted its Q1FY19 results which were marginally below our estimates. Net revenue reported at INR 10.4 Bn (+6.5% YoY), as against our estimate of INR 10.7 Bn. With this there was an increase in volume sales by 4%. During Q1FY19 EBIDTA stood at INR 2.8 Bn (+26.9% YoY), with OPM at 27% (+436 bps YoY). The margins improved due to better product mix and cost saving strategies.

Outlook

Going ahead in FY19E and FY20E, we estimate revenue growth of around 6-7%, with improvement in OPM by 50-80 bps and NPM by 100-120 bps over FY19E & FY20E. At CMP INR 1,084, the stock is trading at P/E of INR 35.3x for FY20E. We assign a P/E multiple of 43x, and maintain our target price of INR 1,321. We recommend “BUY” rating on the stock with a potential upside of 21.8%.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:11 pm

tags #Buy #Colgate Palmolive (India) #KRChoksey #Recommendations

