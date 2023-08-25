Buy Coforge; target of Rs 6200: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Coforge

Coforge trades at 26.6x/22.9x its FY25E/26E EPS. Coforge has consistently performed with strong constant currency growth rates (2.8% CQGR), robust deal wins (average $370 million over past four quarters) and a strong executable order book ($897 million). Recent reiteration of FY24 revenue growth guidance of 13% to 16% in constant currency and the annual adjusted EBITDA guidance of around 18.3% reflects management’s confidence backed by consistent performance of BFS vertical, traction in travel vertical, strong executable order book and consistent deal wins. Stable hiring trends provide strong bench strength to support growth plans and meet requirements due to significant deal wins.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on Coforge with a revised PT of Rs. 6200 (increase in PT reflects rollover of valuation multiple to Sept 2025 EPS) as entire stake sale by promoter Baring PE has lifted the supply overhang, shifting investors’ focus to the company’s consistent performance and is likely lead to stock re-rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Coforge - 25 -08 - 2023 - khan