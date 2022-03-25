Buy Coforge: target of Rs 5450: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Coforge

Coforge has successfully transformed itself into one of the fastest-growing IT services companies, performing well across metrics under a revamped management in the past few years. It is well placed to deliver top-quartile revenue/earnings growth (17%/22% CAGR) over FY2022-24E on strong executable orders, improved capabilities, addition of new logos, and improving margin. We expect margins to rise in the medium term, led by - (1) Strong growth, (2) a better business mix, (3) pyramid balancing by hiring more freshers, (4) operating efficiencies and (5) currency tailwinds.

Outlook

We re-initiate coverage on Coforge Limited (Coforge) with a Buy rating, led by strong earnings visibility, healthy cash generation and improving return ratios. We set a PT of Rs.5,450.

At 17:30 COFORGE LIMITED was quoting at Rs 4,422.35, down Rs 54.60, or 1.22 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,543.25 and an intraday low of Rs 4,404.40.

It was trading with volumes of 6,391 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 249,185 shares, a decrease of -97.44 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.99 percent or Rs 44.00 at Rs 4,476.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 6,133.00 and 52-week low Rs 2,706.00 on 04 January, 2022 and 26 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 27.87 percent below its 52-week high and 63.48 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 26,933.51 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

