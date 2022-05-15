Buy Coforge: target of Rs 5000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Coforge

Q4FY22 revenue growth broadly met expectations, but margins were off the mark. Fresh order intake increased by 47.4% y-o-y to $1.15 billion in FY2022. Management offered organic revenue growth outlook of 20% on CC and adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.5-19% (18.7% in FY2022) for FY2023, beating our expectations. Coforge’s revenue/earnings to clock at 18%/24% CAGR, respectively over FY2022-24E. FY2023 revenue growth is expected to be led by strong order intake, recovery in travel vertical, robust execution and strong demand. Similarly, margins to improve despite higher wage revision, aided by offshore revenue, recovery in gross margin of travel business, pyramid rationalisation, low attrition and operating leverage.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Coforge with a revised PT of Rs. 5,000, given strong growth outlook, robust order intake and differentiated positioning in select verticals.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management.

