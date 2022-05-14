 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Coforge; target of Rs 4370: ICICI Direct

May 14, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Coforge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4370 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

Coforge offers system integration, apps & BPO services to BFSI, travel & healthcare verticals. Revenues grew at 18.1% CAGR in the past five years • Healthy OCF, EBITDA (~75%) and robust return ratios (RoCE > 20%).

We revise our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value Coforge at Rs 4370 i.e. 25x P/E on FY24E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 14, 2022 01:53 pm
