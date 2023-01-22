Buy Coforge; target of Rs 4870: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Coforge

Coforge offers system integration, apps & BPO services to BFSI, travel & healthcare verticals. Revenues grew at 18.1% CAGR in the past five years • Healthy OCF, EBITDA (~75%) and robust return ratios (RoCE > 20%).

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Coforge at Rs 4870 i.e. 25x P/E on FY25E EPS.

